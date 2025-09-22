Tom Holland injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Actor Tom Holland has sustained a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the upcoming fourth installment in Sony’s blockbuster franchise.

Tom Holland was reportedly injured on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The actor suffered a mild concussion, and will be taking a break from filming for the next several days. An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed to The Sun that an ambulance was called to Leavesden Studios in Watford, Herts, on Friday and transported an injured individual to a local hospital.

