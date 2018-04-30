‘Ali and Nino’ play to be premiered in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A play written on the basis of the romance “Ali and Nino” will be premiered at the Shota Rustaveli Theater in Tbilisi on May 1, APA reports.

"Ali and Nino" has been staged in Georgia for the first time. Various pieces of folk and classical music have been used in the play, which is dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of the first republics in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The play will be performed on May 2 at the Shota Rustaveli Theater.

"Ali and Nino", authored by Kurban Said, deals with the love story between young Azerbaijani man Ali and Georgian girl Nino. The romance also describes the political events in the South Caucasus at the beginning of the twentieth century.

News.Az

News.Az