So, today, at the conditional border, chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place.

What do today's agreements between the parties mean?

Without a single shot being fired, the return of the non-enclave villages of the Gazakh region to Azerbaijan's control, which had been under Armenia's occupation for over 30 years, was ensured.

President Aliyev initiated the important issue of reclaiming our border villages as early as 2020. Since then, active efforts have been underway in this direction. Today, we witness the logical conclusion of this extensive process, reflecting the national interests of our country.

This step marks the beginning of the border delimitation process, with its initial steps taken in the Gazakh region. Azerbaijan insisted on commencing delimitation from this area, emphasizing its strategic importance.

The European Union, the United States, and several Western countries attempted to influence the delimitation process, but Azerbaijan managed to prevent their intervention. As a result, Azerbaijan and Armenia found common ground and proved capable of independently resolving emerging issues. Thus, the fewer so-called Western "peacekeepers" interfere in Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue, the sooner peace and prosperity will come to the South Caucasus.

This event is another significant milestone, following the final affirmation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Karabakh after September 2023 and the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the country's territory. Now, to this list, the bloodless return of control over four Azerbaijani villages is added. Once again, we witness all initiatives planned by President Aliyev being implemented, fully reflecting the interests of our country.

The propaganda spread by France and several other Western countries, alleging that Azerbaijan is preparing to attack Armenia and harbors military ambitions on the territory of that country, has been definitively refuted. These accusations were nothing more than part of a dirty game and false propaganda campaign aimed against our country, having no relation to reality.

In conclusion, it can be confidently stated that this is another significant victory for Azerbaijan and its President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az