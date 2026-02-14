Aliyev, Laschet discuss peace and EU energy security

During the meeting, both sides recalled previous discussions and highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement. Laschet congratulated Aliyev on progress made in Washington on advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Aliyev thanked him for the remarks, stressing that achieving lasting peace would be crucial for ensuring long-term stability and development across the region.

The talks also covered Azerbaijan’s regional peace and cooperation initiatives, as well as the steady development of bilateral relations with Germany across political, economic, trade, and energy sectors.

The leaders discussed Azerbaijan’s growing role in Europe’s energy security, opportunities to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the future prospects of bilateral relations.

The meeting further highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue, with both sides emphasising the importance of sharing this experience on the international stage.