All recent provocations on Azerbaijan-Armenia border are not accidental: Russian expert

All provocations that occur on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border are not accidental, Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist and expert, told News.Az.

He noted that some Western circles keep intensifying its involvement in the South Caucasus.

“Of course, France, which gives Armenia certain guarantees, is a major participant in this process. Everything is obvious here. Moreover, the day before, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said “we just wake up one day and see that Russia is not in the South Caucasus”,” Mikhailov said.

The expert said he is not in favor of military operations, but Yerevan’s provocations do not leave Baku any other option.

News.Az