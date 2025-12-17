Amazon in talks to invest $10bn in OpenAI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is in talks to invest in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, in a potential deal that could value the artificial intelligence firm at more than $500 billion.

The discussions come as OpenAI prepares the groundwork for a future initial public offering, which could eventually value the company at up to $1 trillion, according to an earlier Reuters report. While no agreement has been finalized, Amazon is considering an investment of around $10 billion, though the talks remain fluid, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The potential Amazon deal underscores OpenAI’s growing flexibility to partner with multiple tech giants following a restructuring of its relationship with Microsoft. Earlier this year, OpenAI was refashioned into a public benefit corporation, controlled by a non-profit entity with a financial stake in its success — a move that eased previous limits on fundraising and access to computing power.

Microsoft currently holds a 27% stake in OpenAI and retains exclusive rights to sell OpenAI models through its cloud platform. The new structure, however, allows OpenAI to raise capital from other strategic partners.

According to The Information, which first reported the talks, OpenAI plans to use Amazon’s Trainium AI chips, positioning them as competitors to chips made by Nvidia and Google. Such a partnership could deepen OpenAI’s reliance on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and support Amazon’s push to become a leading AI services provider.

OpenAI is also exploring the sale of an enterprise version of ChatGPT to Amazon. It remains unclear whether the discussions include integrating ChatGPT features — such as AI-powered shopping tools — into Amazon’s consumer apps.

Neither Amazon, OpenAI, nor Microsoft immediately commented on the reports.

The proposed Amazon investment could pave the way for a broader fundraising round involving additional investors, further cementing OpenAI’s position at the center of the global AI boom.

As competition intensifies among cloud and chip providers, a deal of this scale would signal Amazon’s intent to play a much bigger role in shaping the future of generative AI.

