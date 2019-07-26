Ambassador: “Abolition of visa for Turkish citizens will further develop relations”

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens will further expand the comprehensive development of relations between our countries”, told Khazar Ibrahim, A

Ambassador stated that abolition of visa is not just a technical issue.

“This is a responsibility put on everyone. We will strengthen the foundation of “One nation, two states” slogan by developing economical, social and cultural ties. “One nation, two states” is not just a slogan. When expressing this thought Great Leader Heydar Aliyev envisaged all bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. By that time leaders of two brother countries conduct their policies and mutual relations in line with this mindset. The decision by Azerbaijan to exempt Turkish citizens from visa and strong will put by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is based on this policy”, Ambassador added.

