Ambassador: Switzerland interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan

Some 60 companies with Swiss capital are currently operating in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the minister, about 25 documents were signed between the countries, including agreements on trade and economic cooperation and the elimination of double taxation.

Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan is Switzerland’s main trading partner in the South Caucasus. The volume of trade between the countries amounted to $1.3 billion in January-July 2019.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about reforms in the private sector, transport and transit opportunities, and the potential for economic cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

In turn, the Swiss ambassador noted that Switzerland is interested in expanding relations with Azerbaijan, and she will make every effort to develop the economic ties.

Afterwards, the parties exchanged views on the establishment of joint ventures in Azerbaijani industrial parks with the participation of Swiss companies, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of energy, industry, agriculture, education, health, tourism, and other areas.

