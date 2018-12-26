Anadolu Agency awarded in Azerbaijan for boosting ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s leading news source, said it has been honored for its contributions to Turkey-Azerbaijan relations in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

With the attendance of politicians, artists, media representatives and business people, the award ceremony was held at National Drama Theatre on Tuesday night as part of events marking country’s 100th foundation anniversary.

Anadolu Agency was awarded for its contribution in the bilateral relations and its efforts in promoting Azerbaijan across the world with Sems National Reward.

Receiving the award on behalf of Anadolu Agency, Tolga Ozgenc, Asia and Caucasus regional representative, said Turkey and Azerbaijan share a similar independence history.

“As it was 100 years ago, we share a common fate today, and it will be the same in the future,” Ozgenc said.

Anadolu Agency serves as a leg of the bridge between the two countries, he said, adding, it will continue its efforts to promote Azerbaijan at the international area.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT received a prize for its programs on the country.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a well-established global news agency with operations in most major regions of the world, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Asia-Pacific, and serves subscribers in more than 100 countries.

For its subscribers, the agency produces news stories in 13 languages: Turkish, English, Arabic, BHS (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian), Russian, Kurmanji, Sorani, Persian, French, Albanian, Macedonian, Indonesian and Spanish.

News.Az

News.Az