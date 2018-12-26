Anadolu Agency awarded in Azerbaijan for boosting ties
Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s leading news source, said it has been honored for its contributions to Turkey-Azerbaijan relations in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.
With the attendance of politicians, artists, media representatives
Anadolu Agency was awarded for its contribution in the bilateral relations and its efforts in promoting Azerbaijan across the world with
Receiving the award on behalf of Anadolu Agency, Tolga Ozgenc, Asia and Caucasus regional representative, said Turkey and Azerbaijan share a similar independence history.
“As it was 100 years ago, we share a common fate today, and it will be the same in the future,” Ozgenc said.
Anadolu Agency serves as a leg of the bridge between the two countries, he said, adding, it will continue its efforts to promote Azerbaijan at the international area.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT received a prize for its programs on the country.
Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a well-established global news agency with operations in most major regions of the world, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia
For its subscribers, the agency produces news stories in 13 languages: Turkish, English, Arabic, BHS (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian), Russian, Kurmanji, Sorani, Persian, French, Albanian, Macedonian, Indonesian and Spanish.
News.Az