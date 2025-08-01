Analysts warn Solana (SOL) could drop to $120 again after interest rate cuts, investors flock to RTX

Concerns over monetary policy shifts have led crypto analysts to provide fresh warnings about Solana (SOL) price volatility. As SOL trades at $182.58, there are some market analysts who believe it could drop back to the $120 level if interest rates fall sharply.

Amid such uncertainty, some investors are seeking alternatives in the form of Remittix (RTX) — a DeFi token that recently launched its crypto-to-bank wallet, which will be launched in Q3 2025.

SOL Price Volatility Generates Investor Cynicism

The Solana (SOL) price has dropped by 4% in the last 24 hours, coupled with a 9.84% drop in trading volumes to $6.26 billion. These aren't in themselves cause for worry drops, but they indicate underlying market fatigue amid discussion of macroeconomic change.

Analysts say that in the event the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts rates more aggressively than expected, money may briefly leave high-risk crypto assets like SOL. This would push SOL price to the $120 zone — levels last seen during bigger 2024 market drops.

Solana remains one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains, but with uncertainty looming, some investors are shifting towards early-stage crypto investment projects with less volatile short-term upside.

Investors Are Drawn to Utility-Driven Projects Like Remittix

With Solana's future growing more and more uncertain, crypto with real-world use — i.e., systems that offer real-world solutions and not speculative fiction — is gaining popularity. Top in this category are some of the most sizzling names in the business: Remittix (RTX), a cross-chain DeFi project solving problems in international remittances and payments.

Remittix (RTX) is currently for sale at $0.0876 per token, with more than $17.7 million already raised and 574 million tokens sold to date. The highlight? Soon enough, users will be able to send cryptocurrency straight to actual bank accounts in 30+ countries thanks to the soon-to-be-released Remittix Wallet, which is now officially targeted for release in Q3 2025.

Compared to the majority of cryptocurrency wallets, Remittix will include live FX conversion, transparent rates, and support for over 40 cryptocurrencies. It's designed for borderless payments to enable the simplification of the intricacies of blending fiat and crypto for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses alike.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Remittix is quickly becoming a household name in the best crypto project 2025 conversation. It's also attracting the attention of investors looking for best crypto under $1 with low gas fees and solid real-world use cases.

Here's why RTX is on the radar:

Wallet Coming Q3: Bank transfers to roll out as beta in 30+ countries

$17.7 million +: Expected to reach $18 million soft cap this quarter

50% Bonus Active: Additional tokens for early adopters

Real-World Utility: Designed for remitters, freelancers, and companies

$250,000 Giveaway: Rewarding early adoption and community development

Unlike most crypto projects ongoing today, Remittix is supported by an operating infrastructure and works toward bridging the worlds of decentralized finance and mainstream banking. It's also fully audited by CertiK, introducing a level of trustworthiness and transparency that's paramount in the crowded DeFi space today.

News.Az