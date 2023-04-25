ANAMA: 303 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
- 25 Apr 2023 03:28
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184001
- Incident
- Share https://news.az/news/anama-303-hectares-of-territory-cleared-of-mines-and-uxos-over-past-week Copied
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 13 anti-personnel, 12 anti-tank mines, as well as 39 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from April 17 to 22, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement, News.az reports.
In total, 303 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.