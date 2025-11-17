ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast near Armenian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAM) was severely injured in a landmine explosion in the village of Bala Jafarli in Gazah district, near the country’s border with Armenia.

Samir Imamverdiyev, born in 1988, was performing routine demining operations when the explosion caused severe injuries, leading to the amputation of his right leg at the heel, News.Az reports, citing ANAMA.

He was immediately transported to Gazakh Central Hospital, where authorities reported his condition as stable and not life-threatening.

Bala Jafarli remains a high-risk area due to ongoing landmine contamination. Demining efforts are continuing, and officials have warned residents and visitors to avoid entering uncleared zones to prevent further accidents.

News.Az