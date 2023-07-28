Ankara to debate Sweden’s NATO membership ratification in October -Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Hungary are in close coordination on the ratification process of Sweden’s NATO alliance membership application, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday, News.az reports.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Fidan said that Sweden took some steps in line with Türkiye's demands on fight against terrorism, but they expect further steps from Stockholm.

Türkiye's parliament will debate Sweden’s NATO membership ratification when it reopens in October, Fidan also said.

News.Az