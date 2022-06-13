Ankara to discuss grain corridor from Ukraine with Moscow, Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he plans to discuss with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts safe grain exports from Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Turkish war.

“There is a war going on between Ukraine and Russia, and we know that agricultural products come from these countries to a large extent,” Erdogan said. “At this stage, we have no problems with this, we have 5 million tons of wheat in our warehouses, but we would like to increase these volumes.”

The president noted that Turkiye will join the work not only for itself but also for third countries.

“Negotiations are ongoing. In the coming week we will discuss what steps can be taken, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Erdogan added.

News.Az