Anniversary of January 20 tragedy marked in Prague's Lucerna Palace

A photo exhibition was organized by the Azerbaijani Student Network's Czech branch with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Czech Republic on January 19, 2018, in connection with the 28th anniversary of the January 1990 tragedy in Prague's Lucerna Palace. The exhibition featured the photos of the Soviet troops not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Georgia and Lithuania.

During the opening ceremony Farid Shafiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Czech Republic, spoke about the events of January 20 and the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for their independence. The ambassadors of Georgia and Lithuania to the Czech Republic also participated in the event and shared their views on the events.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Czech Republic, representatives of local communities and members of the Azerbaijani community attended the opening ceremony.

In addition to photographs, relevant leaflets in Czech and English were distributed to the event participants and detailed information was provided about these events.

