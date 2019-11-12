Another Azerbaijani athlete qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Azerbaijan`s Olokhan Musayev has progressed into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after registering 41.58m in the men`s disc throw in the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, the UAE.
He is the 7th Azerbaijani para athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Games.
