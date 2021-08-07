Another group of Azerbaijani firefighters arrives in Turkey to extinguish forest fires

Under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to fight the forest fires and prevent their spread to a larger area, the fourth group of firefighting forces of the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived in the brotherly Republic of Turkey.

The plane carrying more than 200 personnel landed at Dalaman Airport in Mugla.

It should be noted that in order to fight the fire, three rescue teams are already working to prevent ongoing fires in the brotherly country.

