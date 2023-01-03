Another supply vehicle belonging to RPC passes along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

The peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the twenty-third day, News.az reports.

One supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers has just passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankendi road of Azerbaijan.

