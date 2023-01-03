Yandex metrika counter

Another supply vehicle belonging to RPC passes along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

  • Politics
  • Share
Another supply vehicle belonging to RPC passes along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road

The peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the twenty-third day, News.az reports.

One supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers has just passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankendi road of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      