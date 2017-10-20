Applicants to take entrance exams in two groups this academic year in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Changes to the admission rules are expected to be made this academic year, said Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Exam Center Maleyka Abbaszadeh, APA’s western bureau reported.

“Students who completed the 11th grade in the current academic year will be able to take part in the entrance exams twice,” Abbaszadeh said at a meeting with parents and pupils held in Shamkir district regarding the model of final and entrance exams which is intended to be applied in 2019.



According to her, it concerned only one group last year. “That is, the applicants who passed the exam in one group of specialties passed the second exam in the same group of specialties too in July.



Next year, applicants will be able to take the exam in two different groups of specialties. They will be able to take exams in the same or different groups in the entrance exams at their own request,” Abbaszadeh said.

News.Az

