Armenia became victim of its own lies, presidential aide says

Proper conduction of strategic communication during the Patriotic War was among the key tasks facing Azerbaijan, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Strategic Communications Summit Stratcom 21 in Istanbul.

"Despite the war resumed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, the doors of many leading media outlets in the world remained closed to our country," he said.

"At that moment, by establishing direct contacts with the world media, the President of Azerbaijan was at the forefront in the strategic communication conducted by our country. During the 44-day war, almost every day, more than 30 of the world's leading and most influential television and media agencies organized interviews with the head of our state, which lasted for hours. Just as our soldiers crossed the border on the field, it was also a breakthrough in the information war. Our president's social media messages both conveyed information to the world and informed our people," Hikmat Hajiyev added.

Stating that Armenia has become a victim of its lies, in the end, the presidential aide stressed the importance of conveying the truth to the world, emphasizing that brotherly Turkey and Azerbaijan work side by side in all areas including information and media.

News.Az

