Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 33 times violated the ceasefire in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Feb. 11.

Armenian armed units stationed in Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan district opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gizilhajili village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Kokhanabi and Aghbulag villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were also shelled from the Armenian positions located on nameless heights and in Chinari village of Armenia’s Berd district.

Also, Azerbaijan’s army positions located on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district came under fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar district, Shuraabad, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az