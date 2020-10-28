Armenia continues to commit war crimes, terrorist acts - Azerbaijani ombudsman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The absence of severe measures from authoritative international organizations in connection with Armenia’s antihuman actions encourage this country for new crimes, Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said.

Aliyeva made the remarks in her appeal commenting on the killing and wounding of civilians from the recent missile attack on Azerbaijan's Barda district by Armenian Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces of Armenia, once again violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire, which should have come into force on October 26, 2020, from 08:00 (GMT +4), in various directions subjected the Barda district to rocket and artillery fire. As a result, four civilians were killed, and 13 people were wounded. There are children among the killed and wounded. Since people remain under the rubble, these numbers may increase at any time, she noted.

“This terrorist act against civilians once more shows that Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, especially the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of August 12, 1949, as well as the UN Convention on rights of the child, the provisions of other documents in the field of human rights, doesn’t abandon its aggressive policy, continues to commit war crimes and terrorist acts against civilians,” she stressed.

“Unfortunately, absence of serious measures from authoritative international organizations in connection with the inhuman acts of Armenia prompts this country to commit new atrocities and crimes,” emphasized the ombudsman. “The world community must not remain indifferent to these extremely cruel, merciless and inhuman actions of Armenia, respond to our call and demand that Armenia, which has committed war crimes, comply with the requirements of international law and the UN Charter, refrain from criminal actions that pose a threat to the life and health of the civilian population, withdraw the occupying forces from all territories of Azerbaijan, and take effective measures to bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of civilians.”

News.Az