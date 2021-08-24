Armenia fires at Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 24 from 13:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkend of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifles, and assault rifles periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az

