Armenia, Greece, Cyprus ink 2025 defense cooperation program

Bilateral defense consultations between Armenia and Greece, along with trilateral discussions involving Cyprus, were held on December 19 in Athens.

The Armenian delegation was led by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department at Armenia's Defense Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. During the meetings, the parties reviewed defense cooperation efforts for 2024 and outlined key objectives for 2025. They acknowledged significant progress in their defense collaboration, both in capacity and content, and emphasized the need for continued long-term, systematic work in several critical areas.Discussions also focused on introducing new approaches and standards in the defense sector. Ayvazyan briefed his colleagues on Armenia’s military transformation process and highlighted the contributions of Greek and Cypriot partners in training Armenian Armed Forces personnel, military education, exercises, experience exchanges, and advisory support.The consultations also addressed recent regional and international military-political developments.The meetings concluded with the signing of the Armenia-Greece bilateral and Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense cooperation programs for 2025, which include a wide range of activities crucial to the effective functioning of their Armed Forces.

