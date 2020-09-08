Armenia has to deny illegal settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh by Lebanese Armenians - head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE

+ ↺ − 16 px

To admit that Lebanese Armenians are illegally resettling to the occupied territory of Azerbaijan is just a crime. They understand that they are committing an international crime. Therefore, they are forced to deny this fact.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on international and interparliamentary relations, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az.

He was commenting on the raising the issue of illegal settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh by Lebanese Armenians by the Armenian leadership at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) by Azerbaijan's elected representative from the Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev.

"We insist that all aspects of Armenia's provocation, including illegal settlement, construction of the road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh and others, should be further thoroughly discussed in the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The Armenian side is trying its best to get these discussions off the agenda, but we will not allow that to happen," he said.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation noted that during today's discussions on this issue, the Armenian delegates began to deny the obvious fact of illegal settlement.

"There was nothing else to do but to deny it. Having created a problem with a million Azerbaijani refugees (as a result of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories - ed.), they say we didn't do it. They illegally settling our lands - again they say we didn't do it. Unfortunately, we are dealing with the unfortunate fact that we have such a neighbor who does not understand that only in case of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, with its closest neighbors, it has a future," he concluded.

