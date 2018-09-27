Armenia intelligence chiefs, judge are questioned

+ ↺ − 16 px

The judge, the National Security Service (NSS) director, and the Special Investigation Service (SIS) head have been questioned along the lines of the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating, and which has been filed on charges of exceeding official powers.

Speaking to news.am, Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee, on Thursday confirmed this information.

But the Investigative Committee added that, due to the interests of the ongoing investigation, no other details can be made public at this phase.

The matter refers to the expressions made during the wiretapped telephonic conversation between NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan and SIS Head Sasun Khachatryan—and which was posted on the internet on September 11—and which, according to the prosecutor’s office, contain information that points to exceeding official powers.

In their conversation, Vanetsyan and Khachatryan were discussing some particulars of the criminal cases that have been launched into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008. Also, they had mentioned the name of the judge who later granted the petition to remand second President Robert Kocharyan in custody along the lines of a criminal case into those events.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

