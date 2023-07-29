Armenia obstructs full resumption of Lachin checkpoint's work - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia obstructs full resumption of Lachin checkpoint's work, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said in the letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, News.az reports.

Despite the consistent calls of Azerbaijan and series of discussions with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Armenia continues to refuse to provide a guarantee not to repeat such incidents and, thus, obstructs the full resumption of the work of the checkpoint, the minister noted.

"Azerbaijan's consistent calls upon Armenia for cooperation through the border and customs institutions to ensure the smooth functioning of the cross-border movement of persons, cargo and services equally have remained unanswered," he pointed out.

