Armenia sees surge in grave crimes

Armenia experienced a notable increase in particularly grave crimes in the first half of 2024, Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan has announced.

She pointed to a 17.2% rise in these severe offenses compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports citing Armenian media. The overall number of crimes recorded from January to June 2024 was 18,818, slightly down from 19,891 in the first half of 2023.Vardapetyan emphasized that petty and medium-level crimes have remained relatively stable, comprising 81% of total reported crimes, while the overall rate of grave crimes decreased by 8.2%.However, the concerning increase in especially serious offenses, particularly those involving firearms, has drawn significant attention. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan linked the rise in violent crimes to the spread of weapons following the 44-day war. During a recent Security Council session, Pashinyan stressed the importance of addressing the issue of missing firearms and instructed the Interior Ministry to revise its strategy for locating illegal weapons.While the new search methodology has led to some progress, the government remains committed to tackling the surge in serious criminal activities.

News.Az