Armenia set to hold parliamentary elections on June 7

Armenia’s parliamentary elections in 2026 will likely be held on 7 June, as it is the only Sunday between 2 and 12 June, the timeframe stipulated by law, Central Electoral Commission Chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan said.

“At present, according to the Constitution, the elections should take place within this ten-day period from 2 to 12 June next year,” Hovakimyan said at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The official election date is set by the president of Armenia, and the presidential decree has not yet been issued. However, the Central Electoral Commission Chairman noted that 7 June is widely considered the likely election day, as elections are customarily held on Sundays, even though there is no legal requirement.

“In the timeframe I mentioned, the only Sunday is 7 June. If the President were to set another day—a working day—this would require declaring it a non-working day and a chain of additional legal regulations,” Hovakimyan added.

