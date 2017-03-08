Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 124 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have violated the ceasefire 124 times in various directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on March. 8.



Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Barekamavan village and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Bala Jafarli, Gaymagli, Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.



The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

