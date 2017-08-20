Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 127 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces violated ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 127 times.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry rports that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.



The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

