Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's Armed Forces have 22 times violated the ceasefire in different directions along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Azatamut, Berkaber villages and nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Jafarli, Gizilhajili and Balajafarli villages of Gazakh region and Alibayli, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.

