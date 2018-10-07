Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 25 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 7.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army's positions located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter region.

News.Az

