Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 39 times

Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire 39 times using large-caliber machine guns along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops over the last 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Jan.7.

Armenian armed units stationed on nameless heights of Armenia’s Ijevan district opened fire at the positions of Azerbaijani armed forces located in on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghdam, Alibeyli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz district came under fire from Armenian positions located in Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd district.

Azerbaijani army positions also came under fire from Armenian positions located near the Armenia-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt and Yarimja villages of Terter district, Shuraabad, Shirvanli and Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand district, Horadiz village of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil district, as well as on nameless heights of Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

News.Az