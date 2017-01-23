Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 51 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 51 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Ministry of Defence said on January 22.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and in nameless hills in Ijevan region and in nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Balajafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Kokhanabi village of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az



News.Az