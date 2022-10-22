Armenian armed forces again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 21, at 22:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az