Armenian Armed Forces conducts military exercises in occupied Azerbaijani territories

Armenian Armed Forces have started to conduct military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, APA’s local bureau reports.

The exercises, involving heavy artillery and armored vehicles, take place on the territory called Uzundara in the occupied territories of Agdam region. The sounds of artillery firing at military exercises started at 11 am this morning are heard in the villages near the frontline.

News.Az

