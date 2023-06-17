Armenian armed forces continue to fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 17, at about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Bazirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

News.Az