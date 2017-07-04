Armenian armed forces fired Alkhanli village, there are dead and wounded

The Armenian armed forces shelled the village of Alkhanly of the Fizuli region of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces on the contact line of the troops, APA reports quoting the Defense Ministry's website.

According to the report, on July 4, around 20.40, Armenian Armed Forces shelled Alkhanly village of Fizuli region from mortars of 82mm and 120mm caliber, and also from heavy grenade launchers.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village of Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi, born in 1967, and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi, born in 2015 died. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi, born in 1965, received a fragmentation wound, was hospitalized and operated.

International organizations were informed of the provocation.

As a result of adequate response of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, enemy fire was suppressed.

The Defense Ministry states that the responsibility for the bloody provocation lies entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

News.Az

