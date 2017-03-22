Armenian armed forces holding military exercises in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Armenian armed forces have began military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, using heavy artillery pieces in Uzundere, APA’s Garabagh bureau reported.
Residents are reported to have heard explosions. The follow up dust and smoke are clearly visible from villages situated along the front line.
