Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar

On June 11, from 17:00 to 17:30, Armenian armed forces stationed in the Vardenis region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of Ashagi Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar region, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

There are no dead or injured among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

News.Az