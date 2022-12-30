Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the evening and night of December 29, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha and Garaiman settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region and the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

"We declare that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension that occurred," the ministry stated.

News.Az