Armenian armed forces open fire at Lachin checkpoint, leaving Azerbaijani border guard wounded (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 15, at 8.45, one serviceman of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service was wounded at the state border checkpoint in Lachin as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side, the press service of the State Border Service told News.Az.

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction. Our units control the operational situation," the press service said.

The wounded serviceman was immediately provided with medical assistance and has no life-threatening condition.

The responsibility for the provocation rests squarely with the military and political leadership of Armenia, it stated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Russian PM thanks Azerbaijan for helping evacuate citizens

President Aliyev: Our renewable energy plans are based on signed contracts

EU Commissioner: Azerbaijan’s gas supply will remain a vital backbone of the EU’s energy security

President Ilham Aliyev: We want to increase our presence in the European energy market

Earlier this morning, Armenian armed forces, using machine guns, opened fire in the direction of the Lachin checkpoint, leaving an Azerbaijani border guard wounded, News.Az reports citing an informed source.

The shelling came from an Armenian post opposite, just at the moment of the daily ceremony of raising the national flag of Azerbaijan.

An Azerbaijani border guard was wounded as a result of provocation. His condition is assessed as stable and all necessary medical care is provided.

At present, the situation is under the control of Azerbaijani army units, after the shelling the Armenian military has left its post.

This blatant incident is an open manifestation of terrorism and aggression by Armenia. It has not caused problems for the functioning of the Lachin border checkpoint, and Azerbaijan has enough resources to protect it. But, it is obvious, that the uninterrupted operation of the border post seriously disturbs the enemy.

Additional information will be provided further.

News.Az