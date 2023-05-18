Armenian armed forces use combat UAVs against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 18, at around 07:15, Armenian armed forces used combat UAVs against Azerbaijan Army’s several positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

During the inspection of the area, the remnants of projectiles made in a handicraft manner used by Armenians using UAVs were detected.

The Azerbaijan Army Units did not suffer any losses, and took retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

"We inform that the Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the tension created in the region," the ministry stated.

News.Az