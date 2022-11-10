Armenian diasporas act against Ankara-Yerevan normalization process – Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian diasporas in France and the US are constantly acting against the Ankara-Yerevan normalization process, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Speaking to journalists in the capital Ankara before leaving for a summit of Turkic countries in Uzbekistan, Erdogan noted that Armenia could turn the negative efforts of these diasporas into a positive direction.

“If the Armenian administration achieves this, of course, the steps they will take with Azerbaijan over both Lachin and Zangazur corridors, will positively affect the steps we will take,” the Turkish leader said.

“We strive to make friends, not enemies,” Erdogan added.

News.Az