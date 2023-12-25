Armenian diplomacy must stop hypocrisy and destructive activity: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry continues to hinder the establishment of peace with Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

“The Armenian deputy foreign minister, who accused Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” urged UNESCO to send a mission to Karabakh in connection with “Armenian cultural heritage”. First of all, we would like to emphasize that Armenia had destroyed and desecrated the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied lands for almost 30 years. Armenia prevented a UNESCO mission’s arrival in these territories,” the Community noted.

“A UNESCO mission must be sent to Armenia to monitor the rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly raised this issue. However, Armenia not only hampers the UNESCO mission’s arrival, but also denies the existence of Azerbaijani cultural heritage. Armenian diplomacy must stop hypocrisy and destructive activity,” the message said.

News.Az