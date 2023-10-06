Armenian landmine terror kills another Azerbaijani civilian
A resident of Azerbaijan's Tartar district died in a landmine explosion, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
On October 6, at about 17:00 (GMT +4), Yaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, a resident of the Tartar district's Hasangaya village, died as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in the district’s Chayli village.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
From 10 November 2020 to 19 September 2023, a total of 315 people became victims of the Armenian landmine terror in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.
Of them, 62 people (civilian: 49; military: 13) were killed and 253 (civilian: 101; military: 152) were injured.