Armenian military shells central market in Azerbaijan's Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces shelled the central market of Ganja, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration wrote in his Twitter page on Monday.

“How the market could have any military importance? This indiscriminate missile attack was done with the sole purpose of causing mass casualties among civilians. State terrorism of Armenia against civilian Azerbaijanis continues,” Hajiyev wrote.

“Intensive missile/rocket attacks by Armenia against Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and other major cities of Azerbaijan is State terror pursued by Armenia with the goal of killing civilians. Political-military leadership of Armenia must be held responsible,” he added.

News.Az