Armenian MP called for the return of the occupied lands to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zoya Tadevosyan, a member of the "Armenian National Congress" (Levon Ter-Petrosyan's party - editor's note), during a meeting with journalists, issued a statement on the seven occupied regions around Nagorno-Karabakh, declaring that they should be returned to Azerbaijan if the conflict resolution requires it, Oxu.Az reports citing the Armenian media.

Thus, Z.Tadevosyan stated that the "territories" liberated during the Karabakh war are not the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted:

"We call them liberated. In fact, you know very well, in this audience everyone understands that these are the territories that were captured."

Asked by journalists what the statement of the "captured territories" means, Zoya Tadevosyan answered with the question: "Are these the Armenian lands?"

When asked by journalists, "Do you think that they should be returned?" Zoya Tadevosyan stated:

"None of you need to take offense at me, but I do not decide this. This issue has always been co-chaired, and in general, discussed at the negotiating table. Dear journalist, do not take offense at me and demand something, for which I do not answer. If the issue is about settling through the return of territories, then, of course, this is correct. If all countries agree to resolve the issue in this way, then ... "

Commenting on the fact that the Armenian side considers these territories to be liberated and not captured, Tadevosyan stated that this is the position of the Armenian side, while the international community holds a different opinion on this issue, considering them captured or "occupied."

In turn, Oxu.Az notes that as a result of military aggression, Armenia occupied 20% of Azerbaijani lands - Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions (Lachin, Kelbajar, Aghdam, Jebrail, Fizuli, Gubadly, Zangilan districts).

More than 1 million people were victims of the policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

During the peace talks after the ceasefire announced in May 1994, international mediators constantly declared the importance of the return of the occupied seven regions to Azerbaijan, after which it was possible to conduct discussions on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh itself.

News.Az

News.Az