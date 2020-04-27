Armenian National Body for Standards and Metrology accused of corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Security Service of Armenia has found evidence of corruption among the employees of the National Body for Standards and Metrology, the press center of the ministry reports.

According to the findings, the head of the laboratory, having entered into a conspiracy with its employees, received bribes from private entrepreneurs. In return, he promised not to record violations during the verification, writes Sputnik Armenia.

News.Az

